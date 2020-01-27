36ºF

Programming Alert: ‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘Ellen’ will air on COZI TV

Local 4 Programming Change Alert
When “Days of Our Lives” and “Ellen” do not air due to the Impeachment Hearings, these shows can be seen on our new channel COZI TV at the times listed below. You can find COZI TV on WDIV-Local 4’s digital channel 4.4 or check with your local cable provider.

“Days of Our Lives” will air on COZI 7-8 p.m.

“The Ellen Degeneres Show” will air on COZI 12-1 a.m.

Please check back here for regular updates.

