Cozy Up With WDIV-Local 4’s New 24-Hour Pop Culture Favorites Channel COZI TV

WDIV-Local 4 (NBC Detroit) today announced the addition of COZI TV to its local broadcast TV platform, an around-the-clock channel where viewers can get cozy, curl up on the couch, and watch their favorite classic TV shows.

COZI TV is NBC’s national multicast network that delivers a 24-hour line up of TV’s all-time best shows and pop culture favorites, featuring a prime-time block of recent comedy hits. COZI TV’s iconic sitcoms include Frasier, Will & Grace, The Office and The Nanny. Among the network’s many beloved dramas and action series are Columbo, Murder, She Wrote, Little House on the Prairie and Magnum P.I.

The network launched January 1, 2013 as one of the multicast channels of the NBC Owned Television Stations and is now available in more than 91 million homes and 85 percent of the U.S. The network has 127 affiliates and serves every top 10 U.S. television market. For more on COZI TV, visit COZITV.com.

Viewers can find COZI TV on WDIV-Local 4’s digital channel 4.4 or check with their local cable provider. COZI TV joins the station’s other popular digital channels: METV (America’s #1 classic television network) and ThisTV (movies, classic tv series, and children’s programming).

WDIV Digital Channel lineup:

This TV 4.2

MeTV 4.3

COZI TV 4.4

About WDIV-Local 4: Local 4 News is currently the No. 1 newscast at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11 p.m. in Nielsen ratings for the Detroit television market. WDIV is the No. 1 NBC affiliate in the top 20 LPM markets. In addition, Local 4′s ClickOnDetroit.com is a top breaking news and weather website and the No. 1 website in Metro Detroit according to comScore.