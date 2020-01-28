Detroit puts out call for developers to help with Historic Fort Wayne renovation

DETROIT – The city of Detroit is putting out a call for partners to help redevelop the Historic Fort Wayne.

When construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge is complete, traffic will be increased near Fort Wayne, and the city sees a lot of potential for the site that has fallen into despair.

Meagan Elliott, with Detroit Parks and Recreation, said the city is collecting ideas from planners to help make the area a public/private partnership.

“We’re going to be asking for specific plans and financial documents, anything to prove we can have a lot of serious, quality proposals for what to do with the site," she said.

