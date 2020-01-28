Home invasion suspects arrested after chase, rollover crash on Ryan Road near 8 Mile in Detroit

DETROIT – Two men were arrested Tuesday morning after a police chase that ended in a rollover crash along Ryan Road just south of 8 Mile Road in Detroit.

The men, both 27 years old, were caught in a home invasion when neighbors called police. They took off in a vehicle and police followed. The suspects ended up crashing the vehicle into a pole on Ryan Road just south of 8 Mile Road.

Police took them into custody. Somehow no one was seriously injured in the rollover crash. No other injuries were reported.