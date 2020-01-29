Items confiscated by customs agents in 2019 included enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million people

DETROIT – United States Customs and Border Protection agents work 24/7, finding and confiscating many items, some of which are deadly.

Last year, agents across the country seized 10 pounds of fentanyl, a large enough dosage to kill 1.5 million people, 600 pounds of cocaine and 13 pounds of meth.

The Detroit Field Office led the nation in unreported currency violations, with more than $7.8 million seized.

Officials said other items people tried to sneak into the U.S. include artifacts from other nations. Someone event tried to smuggle five jars of mummy linens that belonged to another country. They dated back to 305-330 BC.

The bulk of items people try to smuggle into the country include fake products, such as cheap wireless headphones passed off as AirPods, off-brand makeup and bad auto parts.

READ: More than 20,000 counterfeit toothbrush heads confiscated by customs officers

Fake products can contain harmful chemicals or can be poorly made. Christopher Perry, with CBP, said agents have seized counterfeit airbags, which could explode in a driver’s face.