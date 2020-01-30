Driver crashes into Lyon Township home while suffering medical condition

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police said a driver crashed into a Lyon Township home Wednesday because he began suffering a medical condition.

The 74-year-old man was in the 61000 block of Silver Lake Road around 2:55 p.m. Wednesday when he began suffering the medical condition, according to authorities.

He lost control of his 2007 Toyota Camry, which went through an open field and crashed into the side of a home, police said.

The driver was pulled from the wreckage by firefighters and taken to Providence Park Hospital, authorities said. He is listed as stable.

Police said the Camry’s airbags deployed and the man was wearing a seat belt. Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash, police said.

The gas meter of the home was damaged, officials said.