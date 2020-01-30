WATCH LIVE: President Trump visits Warren manufacturing plant

DETROIT – President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Detroit area in the midst of his impeachment trial this week.

Trump is set to be in Warren on Thursday to speak at Dana Incorporated’s manufacturing plant at Van Dyke and Martin Road.

Watch this live here Thursday afternoon and evening.

The President just signed a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico this week. Trump said renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement was “probably the No. 1 reason that I decided to lead this crazy life that I’m leading right now."