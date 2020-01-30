Woman bites off inch of man’s tongue while kissing at Macomb County apartment, police say

CENTER LINE, Mich. – A Detroit woman was arrested Tuesday after she bit off the tip of her friend’s tongue while they were kissing at an apartment in Center Line, police said.

Youlette Wedgeworth, 52, was visiting her friend Tuesday at their apartment, officials said. They were engaging in consensual kissing when Wedgeworth bit off about an inch of the man’s tongue, according to authorities.

Police said they were called to the scene and found the man bleeding from his mouth. They recovered the piece of tongue in the bedroom of his apartment, according to officials.

“I believe this is the first case of this nature in my 27 years in the Prosecutor’s Office,” Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said.

Wedgeworth was taken into custody. The man was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Macomb County prosecutors charged Wedgeworth with aggravated assault, a one-year misdemeanor that carries a possible $1,000 fine.

She was arraigned Wednesday in 37th District Court in Center Line. She is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Feb. 19.