3 Detroit residents arrested after meth, fentanyl sold to undercover officials

WOLVERINE, Mich. – Three Detroit residents were arrested earlier this week after methamphetamine and fentanyl were sold to undercover officials.

Detectives from the Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement team arranged to buy fentanyl and methamphetamine Monday from Kevin Duane Hairston, 33, and Teira Lasha Bennett, 31, both of Detroit, according to authorities.

Hairston and Bennett drove to Wolverine and sold the drugs to undercover SANE officials, police said.

Uniformed officers stopped their vehicle on I-75 as they were returning to Detroit and took the pair into custody, officials said.

They were take to the Cheboygan County Jail.

Members of the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team prepared a search warrant for a home in Detroit. They said they believed that home was the source of the drugs.

On Tuesday, officials searched the home and found meth and other evidence connected to the case, police said.

Brian Eugene McAfee, 40, of Detroit was taken into custody. He was taken to the Cheboygan County Jail.

Hariston is charged with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and conspiracy to deliver fentanyl. He also received a habitual offender -- fourth offense notice.

He faces up to 20 years and/or a $25,000 fine for each conspiracy charge and possible life in prison for the fourth habitual offender notice, authorities said.

Bennett is charged with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and delivery of fentanyl. She received a habitual offender -- second offense notice.

McAfee is charged with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and conspiracy to deliver fentanyl. He also received a habitual offender -- fourth offense notice, which carries a possible life sentence.

Kevin Duane Hairston (WDIV)

Tiera Lasha Bennett (WDIV)