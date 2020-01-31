Authorities seek warrant after Armada Middle School student sends threats to staff member

ARMADA, Mich. – The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant after an Armada Middle School student sent threats to a staff member.

Michael Musary, the Armada district’s superintendent, sent a letter to parents Thursday informing them that a student made a fake social media account to sent harassing and threatening messages to the staff member. The threats were not creditable, authorities said.

Musary said the student was identified and removed from the school.

Authorities said the student’s family is being cooperative. The incident remains under investigation.