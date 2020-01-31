30ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

30ºF

Local News

Authorities seek warrant after Armada Middle School student sends threats to staff member

Student uses fake social media account

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Armada, Macomb County, Armada Middle School, Crime, School Threat
photo
(FreeImages.com/yurdacan)

ARMADA, Mich. – The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant after an Armada Middle School student sent threats to a staff member.

Michael Musary, the Armada district’s superintendent, sent a letter to parents Thursday informing them that a student made a fake social media account to sent harassing and threatening messages to the staff member. The threats were not creditable, authorities said.

Musary said the student was identified and removed from the school.

Authorities said the student’s family is being cooperative. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: