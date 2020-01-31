Registered sex offender facing charges after alleged sexual assault of girl in northern Michigan

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. – A registered sex offender is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a girl in northern Michigan.

Police said Jonathan Michael Mathey, 34, of Gaylord, is charged with 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child who was at least 13 but younger than 16 years old; one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child who was at least 13 but younger than 16; and second offense habitual offender.

A father called police in September 2019 to report that he believed Mathey sexually assaulted his daughter.

Mathey is on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry for a conviction in 2004.

Mathey is in the Otsego County Jail on a $245,000 cash/surety bond. He is due back in court Feb. 6.