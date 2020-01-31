Woman caught jaywalking with heroin in Eastpointe didn’t show up for court, police say

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A woman who was caught jaywalking while in the possession of heroin earlier this year is still on the loose after failing to show up for her court appearance, police said.

Victoria Gyde, 28, was stopped earlier this year for jaywalking on Gratiot Avenue near Eight Mile Road, according to authorities.

Gyde was arrested for an outstanding warrant, and when officers searched her, they found suspected heroin, officials said.

She didn’t show up for her preliminary hearing, and now she has a felony warrant for possession of heroin, according to police.

Gyde has the word “Beautiful” tattooed on her upper chest and several other noticeable tattoos, officials said. She has recent addresses in Eastpointe, St. Clair Shores and Linden, police said.

Authorities in Oakland and Genesee counties also want to speak with Gyde, police said.

“It is best to get your warrants cleared up so you can live ‘clean and serene,’” Eastpointe police posted on the department Facebook page. “It’s a pain in the neck to always be looking over your shoulder. See you soon, Victoria.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Eastpointe police at 586-445-5100.