MSU officials apologize over racially insensitive gift shop display

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University officials apologized Saturday for a controversial display at a school gift shop.

The display features historical black figures hanging from a tree. Following the public outcry, the school removed the display and sent a statement out to apologize, but some students said it’s not enough.

“I don’t want to constantly confronted with images, displays -- you know -- these messages all the time," said one MSU student. "It’s a painful response. It’s a painful reminder.”

An MSU spokesperson said the display was inappropriate and that all volunteers and employees at the gift shop will be receiving training that focuses on the impact and understanding of intentional and unintentional racial biases.