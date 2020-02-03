Beaumont Hospital in Grosse Pointe receives $5 million donation

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. – Beaumont Hospital in Grosse Pointe received a $5 million donation that will help create a hybrid surgical suite.

The donation by James and Patricia Anderson will also establish the James and Patricia Anderson Advanced Surgical Technology and Training Endowment Fund.

“The endowment will help ensure the hospital’s surgical teams stay ahead of the curve – learning and practicing leading-edge, technological advances,” said James Anderson, a Grosse Pointe Shores resident and CEO of Urban Science, in a statement. “Patti and I want to be associated with the best. We feel Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe is the best in terms of quality and service.”

The endowment fund will provide ongoing training and continuing medicinal education for surgeons, anesthesiologists, interventionalists, nurses, technicians and other surgical team members.

The hybrid suite will include a C-arm imaging system which rotates to provide front, back and lateral views. It will provide live views in real time throughout the surgery. It will allow clinicians to compare what they see now to what they’ve seen before.

Larger operating rooms permit medical students, residents and fellows an opportunity to observe and take part in procedures, according to a statement by Beaumont.

