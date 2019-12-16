Beaumont breaks ground on $40M mental health hospital in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – Beaumont Health and Universal Health Services broke ground today on a $40 million mental health hospital in Dearborn.

The 100,000-square-foot facility will double Beaumont’s capacity for inpatient mental health care, according to a release from the health care provider.

The facility will house psychiatrists, internal medicine physicians, certified clinical pharmacists, social workers, therapists and other clinical support staff as well as provide care for substance abuse treatment for those receiving care for a mental health condition.

“The new hospital will help us coordinate the entire continuum of services for comprehensive inpatient and outpatient mental health care, clinical training and innovative new approaches to accessing care. Beaumont Health and UHS will provide specialized care for patients, along with medical residencies, clinical training and the latest telehealth technology,” Beaumont Health CEO John Fox said.

The facility will be located across the street from Beaumont Hospital on Rotunda Drive, encompassing eight acres of land. It will accommodate 150 beds.

“Beaumont Health remains committed to highly specialized academic training programs, including the addition of graduate medical education programs in psychiatry, psychopharmacology and other clinical training opportunities," Fox said.

Suicide rates have increased 32.9% between 1999 and 2016 in Michigan, with nearly one in five Americans suffering from a mental health condition.

“This is an exciting day – not just for the people of Dearborn – but for all of Southeast Michigan,” said U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell. “I know what it’s like to talk to a loved one who needs care but has nowhere to turn or providers are far away. Expanding treatment options in the community allows patients to remain close to friends and family which provides a stable base that will result in better outcomes. I thank Beaumont, UHS, and the City of Dearborn for making this groundbreaking a reality.”

Universal Health Services, one of the nation’s largest health care service provider with more than 200 behavioral health hospitals, will manage the day-to-day operations of the new facility as the majority owner.

Construction will begin early 2020 and the facility is expected to open early to mid-2021.