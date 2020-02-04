Number of confirmed coronavirus deaths reach 427

DETROIT – The number of novel coronavirus cases continues to climb in China, topping 20,000.

There has been a second death outside of mainland China, bringing the total number of deaths to 427.

The World Health Organization declared the current outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Tuesday, the organization said it does not consider the outbreak a pandemic. A pandemic is an epidemic of worldwide proportion, instead they’re calling it an epidemic with multiple foci.

WHO believes the epidemic is mostly centered in China, with only a few outlying clusters in other areas and countries. They also believe that there is no evidence that the virus is mutating. They encourage sick people to wear masks to help prevent spreading the virus.