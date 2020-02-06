Hazel Park youth hockey player, trainer share life-saving CPR story

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – A trainer stepped up and gave a young hockey player CPR when the player went into cardiac arrest.

Conor Place, 15, went into cardiac arrest on the ice skating rink, and it was his athletic trainer, Eric Schwab, who sprang into action to save his life.

“I just remember coming out practicing. Then, all of a sudden, I fell out on the ice,” Place said.

It happened just two days after Christmas at Hazel Park Ice ARena.

Schwab is a certified health professional employed by the Henry Ford system.

“I just knew I had to do something,” Schwab said.

Schwab worked to revive Place using CPR and an AED. He was able to get Place’s heart to beat at an effective rhythm.

“I don’t consider myself a hero. I just did what I could,” Schwab said.

Place now wears an implanted defibrillator to monitor his heart.