Hundreds gather for diversity, inclusion rally in Saline after recent racist incidents

SALINE, Mich. – Saline’s mayor is now speaking out against racial tension in the city. This comes after multiple racial incidents.

Hundreds packed Downtown Saline, relaying a message they wanted the world to hear. They wrote it boldly on signs, while marching throughout Downtown Saline for a peace rally.

Some of the signs read “No to Racism,” “Hate has no home here” and “Racism Wrong.”

The people who live in Saline marched Wednesday and said that hate did not have a home there and that racism is wrong.

“Any racism is outnumbered 10 to 1 easy,” Alex Jasman said.

Jasman was one of the many who marched up and down Michigan Avenue.

Evan Thomas is also outraged and saddened by the racial tension in his city.

“We had a looming problem here in Saline for a long time and the last school board meeting kind of reflected that,” Thomas said.

The school district held a meeting on Monday after addressing racist comments made by high school students on the messaging app Snapchat.

The meeting quickly turned ugly, when one parent talked about his kids being mistreated. That’s when another parent asked “Why didn’t you stay in Mexico?”

“Racism and bigotry of any form, in any form, will not be given quartered here in Saline. It will not be accepted and it will not be ignored,” Mayor Brian Marl said.

The mayor said Wednesday night’s turnout shows the true heart of the city.