Community packs Saline School Board meeting to stand together against racist comments made on social media

SALINE, Mich. – Parents and students packed Tuesday night’s Saline School Board meeting to stand together against racist comments that were posted on social media.

On Sunday, black football players in Saline were called racial slurs on the picture and text messaging app, Snapchat. Comments were also made about white supremacy.

Some people spoke at the meeting and the support was overwhelmingly for the students who were targeted online.

“There were three other black kids in chat, speaking for them,” football player Karamba Kaba said.

Kaba said he couldn’t believe what his own teammates were saying online.

“You want this school to be diverse, it’s funny to me, and funny to black kids 'cause how are is the school going to be diverse if students call us the n-word?” he said.

The district recently introduced a diversity, equity and inclusion committee.

Kaba finished his speech to a standing ovation.