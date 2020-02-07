After GreenSpace Cafe closure, chef heads to Ferndale’s M-Brew with vegetarian pop-up menu

FERNDALE, Mich. – A new pop-up eatery featuring vegetarian cuisine is headed to Ferndale’s M-Brew.

Bryan Nieradka, who was a chef at the vegan and vegetarian GreenSpace Cafe before it closed, will take over what has been described as an “admittedly underutilized” kitchen at M-Brew. He is calling the pop-up “Homestead.”

“I have had a ton of calls asking me where I would be going,” Nieradka said. “This is a perfect opportunity for me and a few of the GreenSpace staff to not miss a beat.”

M-Brew is currently for sale as its owner, Dean Bach, plans to move up north.

“While we’re looking for a suitor to purchase the location, let’s have some fun and try different things,” Bach said.

Nieradka is expected to launch a menu Monday. M-Brew’s Pinconning Pizza will remain available, as well as a large assortment of craft beers on tap.

Food from the pop-up will be available beginning at 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon Saturday and Sunday.

Other plans include cozying up the basement game room and adding table service, as M-Brew has only had counter service.

Nieradka and Bach hope an investor will purchase M-Brew, making Homestead permanent.