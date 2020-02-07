Passengers on flight from Tokyo to Detroit screened for coronavirus

ROMULUS, Mich. – Passengers on a flight from Tokyo to Detroit were screened for coronavirus Friday afternoon.

An official from Delta told Local 4 the airline is aware that passengers were screened. Lisa Gass with Detroit Metropolitan Airport says the airport is not aware of any possible coronavirus cases.

As of Friday the fifth possible case of the deadly disease in Michigan was being investigated by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Four other possible cases in Washtenaw and Wayne counties came back negative.

