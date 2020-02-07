30ºF

Passengers on flight from Tokyo to Detroit screened for coronavirus

Airport not aware of any possible coronavirus cases

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

French lab scientists in hazmat gear inserting liquid in test tube manipulate potentially infected patient samples at Pasteur Institute in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Scientists at the Pasteur Institute developed and shared a quick test for the new virus that is spreading worldwide, and are using genetic information about the coronavirus to develop a potential vaccine and treatments. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
ROMULUS, Mich. – Passengers on a flight from Tokyo to Detroit were screened for coronavirus Friday afternoon.

An official from Delta told Local 4 the airline is aware that passengers were screened. Lisa Gass with Detroit Metropolitan Airport says the airport is not aware of any possible coronavirus cases.

As of Friday the fifth possible case of the deadly disease in Michigan was being investigated by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Four other possible cases in Washtenaw and Wayne counties came back negative.

