DETROIT – Police said two men were shot at 7:45 p.m. Friday in the 10100 block of West McNichols.

A 28-year-old man died and a 25-year-old man was injured, according to police. Police did not release the condition of the 25-year-old.

Police said the suspect is a black man who was driving a black Dodge Durango. He was last seen driving south on Eileen.