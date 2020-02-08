First American death reported in coronavirus outbreak

DETROIT – An American has died of the coronavirus, Chinese officials say. This the first American death reported in the outbreak.

The United States Embassy in Beijing, China announced a 60-year-old American diagnosed with the virus in Wuhan, China died Wednesday.

Nearly 3,400 people have been diagnosed in China over the last 24 hours. So far there have been more than 31,000 cases reported worldwide including 12 cases in the US.

Here in Michigan another possible case of the coronavirus is being investigated in Oakland County. The Oakland County resident being tested by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services traveled to China recently.

Three people in Washtenaw County and one in Macomb County were also tested for coronavirus. The results from those cases came back negative. As of now the only pending case is the one in Oakland County.

