Local News

Fifth possible case of coronavirus being tested in Oakland County by Michigan health department

Four other possible cases in Washtenaw and Wayne counties came back negative

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

French lab scientist in hazmat gear inserting liquid in test tube manipulates potentially infected patient samples at Pasteur Institute in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Scientists at the Pasteur Institute developed and shared a quick test for the new virus that is spreading worldwide, and are using genetic information about the coronavirus to develop a potential vaccine and treatments. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A possible case of the coronavirus in Oakland County is being tested by the state, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The testing comes after four other possible cases in Michigan were evaluated by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and came back negative. MDHHS says the other four cases that came back negative included three in Washtenaw County and one in Macomb County.

For more on the pending case in Oakland County visit the MDHHS website.

