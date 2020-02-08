Noah’s Event Venue abruptly closes leaving couple scrambling just weeks before wedding, out $6,000

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Noah’s Event Venue is a national chain, which has been in bankruptcy since May.

The company was forced to liquidate this week and now couples like Alishonay Scott and Christopher Miller are out the $6,000 they’ve already paid with nowhere to go.

“Honestly, we don’t know what we’re doing right now except praying,” Miller said.

The couple has 171 guests who have already RVP’d to their Feb. 20 wedding at the Noah’s in Southfield.

“We’ve spent all day calling venues, but have run into a ton of bumps,” Miller said.

To add insult to injury, Noah’s didn’t tell the couple their wedding was canceled.

The couple said they got an email from another venue alerting them. Which was a shock because Miller had been on the phone with the venue just two days ago discussing chandeliers.

They’ve been planning the wedding since last February, everything was paid for, and now they have nowhere to go.