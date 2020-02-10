36ºF

Backstreet Boys return to Metro Detroit this summer with show at DTE

Stop is part of their DNA World Tour

Susana Hernandez

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
CLARKSTON, Mich. – The Backstreet Boys will return to Metro Detroit this summer as part of their DNA World Tour.

They have a show set for 7 p.m. July 23 at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, Feb. 14. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com, 313Presents.com or LiveNation.com.

The DNA World Tour follows last summer’s sold out North American tour. The DNA tour has already visited five continents and will pick back up in Mexico, South America, Australia and New Zealand.

