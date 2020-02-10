Backstreet Boys return to Metro Detroit this summer with show at DTE

CLARKSTON, Mich. – The Backstreet Boys will return to Metro Detroit this summer as part of their DNA World Tour.

They have a show set for 7 p.m. July 23 at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, Feb. 14. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com, 313Presents.com or LiveNation.com.

The DNA World Tour follows last summer’s sold out North American tour. The DNA tour has already visited five continents and will pick back up in Mexico, South America, Australia and New Zealand.