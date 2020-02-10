Driver leaves tire tracks in Roseville home’s front yard

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A family in Roseville woke up Sunday morning to find tire tracks from someone driving donuts in their front yard.

The home is near the intersection of Park and Frank streets.

A family member said they’re furious that someone would do that to the yard.

“We’ve lived here 50 years,” she said. “Over 50 years, we deserve some respect. We respect people. Don’t you dare come over here and do this anymore.”

She told Local 4 the family has to wait until spring in order to fix the damage.

They’re planing to install security cameras and a fence to avoid similar incidents.