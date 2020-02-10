Wayne County judge David Parrott charged with domestic violence

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged 34th District Court Judge David Parrott in connection with an alleged assault involving a 55-year-old woman.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office the woman is Parrott’s partner.

On Feb. 8 at around 7:10 p.m. Van Buren Township officers were sent to a home in Van Buren Township that Parrott shares with the victim.

When police arrived, the victim was upset and told officers Parrott assaulted her and she suffered a bump on the head, a laceration on the hand, and pain in the tailbone.

After investigating the scene police arrested Parrott.

On Monday he was charged with domestic violence assault and battery. Parrott was expected to be arraigned this afternoon in the 34th District Court in Romulus.