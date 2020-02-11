36ºF

An exclusive look at how keys to city are being crafted for the Detroit Youth Choir

Paula Tutman, Reporter

DETROIT – Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder and the Detroit Youth Choir are just some of the home-grown heroes who’ve received the key to the city of Detroit.

Have you ever wondered how those special keys are crafted? Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan made a big promise to the Detroit Youth Choir and that promise is becoming a reality.

