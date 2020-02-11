Man, woman charged in connection with Port Huron robberies, police say

PORT HURON, Mich. – A man and a woman have been charged in connection with robberies in Port Huron, police said.

Torres Damon Snyder, 21, of Port Huron was arrested Friday in connection with a robbery at the Speedway gas station at 2611 Ravenswood Road, according to authorities. He was arrested in the 1000 block of 10th Street in Port Huron, officials said.

Snyder is also suspected in other robberies in the area, police said. In one of those robberies, he was assisted by Crystal Marie Shafer, 37, of Port Huron, officials said.

Snyder is charged with armed robbery, larceny in a building, weapons firearms larceny, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of unarmed robbery and two felony firearm violations.

Shafer is charged with unarmed robbery.

Snyder is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail. Shafer is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Both are expected to return to court Feb. 18 for a probable cause conference.

Anyone with information about crimes is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 810-987-6688 or send an email at www.porthuronpolice.org by clicking the CAPTURE icon. Up to $1,000 can be rewarded for information that leads to a suspect being captured, officials said.

Torres Damon Snyder (WDIV)