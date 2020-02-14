Highland Park Board of Education approves new high school, adult education program

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Highland Park’s Board of Education approved the issuance of a proposal to build a new high school and create an adult education program.

Through the request for proposals the board anticipates to see responses from various public school academy operators for a college preparatory high school.

“The children of Highland Park deserve a high-quality education that prepares them for future success,” said Alexis Ramsey, board president in a statement. “With the revitalization of Barber Preparatory Academy, our Pre K-8 elementary school, we have now set our sights on a STEAM-focused high school as well as a re-engagement and adult learning center.”

Anticipated enrollment in fall 2021 is 500 students, according to a statement by the city.

“Students want to stay and learn locally,” said Board Trustee Janet White in a statement. “Our community overwhelmingly supports our vision for the future of Highland Park schools and our children.”

The adult education program is designed for those who wish to obtain their high school diploma and vocational certification training.

The opening for the adult learning program is scheduled for December 2020.

This is one of many announcements made by Highland Park for economic and urban renewal.