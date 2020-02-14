Man assaulted, robbed by thieves who forced their way into Detroit group home, police say

DETROIT – A 56-year-old man was assaulted and robbed two thieves who forced their way into a Detroit group home, police said.

Resident Shante Rice said she knows the people who live at the adult group home on Manor Street just off I-96. She watches out for them and was stunned that they were targeted by thieves.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, sources told Local 4 that two men forced their way into the group home and pushed a 56-year-old man to the floor. They took his debit card before leaving, authorities said.

While they used the card to take $1,600 from the man at an ATM, Project Green Light cameras captured video of the two men and a third who stood as a lookout, police said.

Investigators are searching for the men. Anyone who recognizes them from the surveillance video is asked to call the Detroit Police Department.

