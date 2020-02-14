More than 100 Warren De La Salle parents share disgust over how school handled football hazing allegations

WARREN, Mich. – More than 100 parents gathered Thursday to share their disgust about how Warren De La Salle handled football hazing allegations.

Claims of locker room hazing surfaced in October.

The St. Clair County Prosecutor’s Office was asked to handle the investigation due to a conflict of interest within the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. Warren police investigated the case and recommended charges against three students. However, charges were not filed.

Prosecutors said by the time they received the case, important evidence had already been lost or destroyed. The Warren Police Department wasn’t contacted until after the school had done its own internal investigation, officials said.

School officials withheld important documents and reports from their independent investigation and the majority of the coaching staff declined to speak with police on the advice of counsel, according to authorities.

The parents who met Thursday believe school administrators mishandled the situation but won’t admit that they are wrong.

The school’s Board of Trustees voted on the removal of school President John Knight, but the vote was split so he still holds that position.

Parents said they are launching a campaign to appeal to the Christian Brothers in the United States and Rome to have him removed.

“The school is going to survive because we’ve put this committee together and we’re not going to let it fail,” parent Joe Hallman said.

More Coverage: