Local News

Second accuser comes forward in Warren De La Salle hazing investigation

Police work to build case

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

WARREN, Mich. – Less than two days after the St. Clair County prosecutor refused to file charges in the De La Salle hazing case, a second accuser has come forward to speak to police.

“There are others coming forward,” Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said.

Dwyer suggested that once one De La Salle football player was willing to come forward, others may follow. That’s what happened.

Warren police conducted an investigation into the De La Salle football program after the team forfeited its Michigan high school playoff game due to allegations of hazing. When officials completed their investigation, they recommended charges against three students -- an 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds.

Police and prosecutors said De La Salle administrators covered up the case. Three victims had previously refused to speak to police. Prosecutors said they were stonewalled and couldn’t press charges.

Then, Wednesday, a father of a player called police -- he was angry about no one being held accountable. He said his son is a victim of criminal hazing. When that student went to speak to police, another player went with him.

Police said they are working to build a case.

