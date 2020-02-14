Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police say a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Ypsilanti Township at around 10:35 p.m. on Thursday.

The robbery happened in the 1300 Block of Redleaf Lane in Ypsilanti Township. Two unknown people took money from the 43-year-old pizza delivery driver. No one was injured in the robbery.

The first robber is described as a black man, 6 feet tall, wearing a black hooded jacket and dark pants. Police describe the second robber as a black man, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, wearing a black hooded jacket and dark pants.

The men fled the scene in an unknown direction after the robbery. The case is still under investigation.