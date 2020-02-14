Sterling Heights police seek 70-year-old man who went missing after appointment at Detroit hospital

STERLING HIEGHTS, Mich. – Sterling Heights police are searching for 70-year-old John Williams who was reported missing Friday by his wife.

Police say Beverly Williams reported her husband missing Friday. He is described as a black man, five feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 174 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, black coat, blue sweater, blue pants and blue dress shoes.

He left his home driving a green over silver 2002 Dodge Ram Conversion Van with the Michigan handicap plate 3357G0. Police say he left his home at around 10 a.m. for an appointment at the Veterans Hospital of Detroit.

His wife says he appeared normal before leaving to the appointment. He struggles with partial paralysis on his right side from a previous stroke. He left home with his cell phone, but his phone has been off since the missing person report was made.

Police say he checked into the Veterans Hospital of Detroit at 1 p.m. and checked out at 1:41 p.m. His wife provided a photo of a van that looks similar to the one he was driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sterling Heights Police Department at 586-446-2832.