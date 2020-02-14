Warren nursing home worker charged with abusing 91-year-old woman

WARREN, Mich. – A Warren nursing home worker has been charged with abusing a 91-year-old woman.

Security cameras were rolling at the Advantage Living Center on 21 Mile Road near Hoover Road as the worker manhandled the 91-year-old resident, according to authorities.

“She’s being muscled, pushed around in her wheelchair,” Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said. “She tries to move, but can’t move.”

The abuse didn’t stop there, police said. Ronald Fletcher, 64, was also recorded holding the 91-year-old victim by the back of her neck, forcing her face down repeatedly, officials said.

Prosecutors said at some point the woman hit her head, leaving a gash on her forehead.

“Where she’s striking the desk is not in camera (view), but very soon she has a tissue and the defendant puts a Band-Aid on her forehead,” Smith said.

The woman’s injury raised suspicion, and one day after the alleged assault, workers at the living center called police.

“Someone noticed the Band-Aid, reviewed the video and called police,” Smith said.

Fletcher was arrested and charged with vulnerable adult abuse. Prosecutors said he is a licensed practical nurse and had only been working at the facility for three weeks. Nothing came up during a background check.

“You can check background all you want,” Smith said. “You don’t know what’s lurking the in the heart. They did a check, but didn’t know."

Fletcher was briefly suspended and then fired from Advantage Living Center.

The 91-year-old grandmother is recovering, officials said.

Here is a statement from Advantage Living Center:

“We are currently in the middle of our internal investigation and working collaboratively with the local police department and the State of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Advantage Living Centers remains committed to continuing to provide high quality care and treatment to the residents and families we have the privilege to serve.”