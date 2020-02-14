18ºF

Local News

Westbound I-94 closed near Allard exit due to crash

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Transportation said that westbound I-94 near the Allard Avenue exit is closed due to a crash.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Friday in the Harper Woods area. Traffic is being routed off at the Allard exit.

Police said one serious injury has been reported.

