Workers fired from Michigan Wendy’s after video shows employee bathing in kitchen sink

GREENVILLE, Mich. – Several workers were fired from a Michigan Wendy’s after a video posted online showed an employee bathing in a kitchen sink.

The video shows a worker in a sink full of water and soap at the Wendy’s on N. Lafayette Street in Greenville. Another person walks by and talks to the employee who is in the sink as someone else records the incident for the social media video app Tik Tok.

The video was later posted to Facebook.

According to WOODTV, all of the people involved were fired.

The franchise owner Team Schostak Family Restaurants released a statement to WOOD saying that the restaurant was cleaned and inspected by the health department.

Below is the statement:

“This egregious behavior is completely unacceptable and counter to our safety, training and operational standards. Upon learning of this situation, all employees in the video were terminated immediately and the restaurant has been completely sanitized. The health department visited the restaurant today and no violations were reported."