Woman injured in Livonia pedestrian hit-and-run crash

LIVONIA, Mich. – Livonia police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that happened Friday around 11:40 a.m. at the shopping complex on the southeast corner of Five Mile Road and Bainbridge Street.

Police say the woman was walking in the parking lot outside of Fantastic Sams at 30977 Five Mile Road in Livonia when the vehicle hit her and drove off. The victim was left injured. Police say the driver might have been in a light colored four door Sedan.

After the crash the driver drove off east through the parking lot toward Kroger and was last seen on Five Mile Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Livonia Police Traffic Bureau at 734-466-2366.