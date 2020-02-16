Macomb County family escapes house fire with only clothes on their backs

WARREN, Mich. – A Macomb County family is trying to keep it together after losing everything in a house fire Sunday.

The house is located in Warren, near the intersection of Chapp and Van Dyke avenues.

The family has three children -- one as young as seven months old.

Willie Matthews said he stayed strong to keep his family calm. The family of four barely escaped the flames with only the clothes they were wearing.

“Birth certificates, social security card, my wallet, my ID, all my cash -- everything we have is just gone,” Matthews said.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a candle that was knocked over.

The family did not have insurance and were renting the home in the hopes of owning it one day.

The Red Cross arrived a short time after the fire was put out and gave the family blankets. They’re now hoping they can stay with relatives until they find a new home.