Warren family seeks help after fire destroys home

WARREN, Mich. – A Macomb County family lost everything in a house fire Sunday.

The house is located in Warren, near the intersection of Chapp and Van Dyke avenues.

The family has three children. Maria Matthews was home with her 9-month-old son, 5-year-old daughter and 16-year-old stepson when the fire started in the living room.

“They don’t understand that this is permanent thing we have to build up back up from,” Maria Matthews said.

The Matthews family has been living in a hotel since the fire.

“We have worked so hard to get to this point and to go back to zero. We’re kind of lost,” Maria Matthews said. “I tried putting it out when I knew I couldn’t. Just getting everyone out was my main concern, couldn’t think of anything else."

She said she had less than 30 seconds to get everyone out.

“We didn’t even have shoes or socks on, we just ran straight out,” Maria Matthews said.

She called her husband in a panic.

“I got the call. I dropped everything and ran out. Worst call I ever could’ve got,” Willie Matthews said.

Willie Matthews was out buying a birthday cake for their daughter Millie and rushed home when he got the news.

“It was so heartbreaking, because they didn’t have no shoes, just outside watching the house go up,” he said.

The family only has a few more days left in the hotel, which was provided by the Red Cross.

“Pray for us and keep a smile on my kids face through this. God will give us a way,” Willie Matthews said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family. You can donate here.