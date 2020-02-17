Body of missing 86-year-old Trenton woman found at Riverview landfill

RIVERVIEW, Mich. – Police announced Sunday night that the body of 86-year-old Irene Kin was found with her 2002 Ford Taurus in a remote area of the Riverview Landfill Preserve in Brownstown Township.

ORIGINAL STORY: Missing 86-year-old Trenton woman considered endangered, police say

Kin was last seen in the 2300 block of Pinetree Drive in Trenton, according to authorities.

The scene is being investigated by the Michigan State Police, the Brownstown Township Police Department and officers from Riverview police.

No further details were released.