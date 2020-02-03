Missing 86-year-old Trenton woman considered endangered, police say

TRENTON – Police believe an 86-year-old Trenton woman could be in danger.

Irene Kin was last seen in the 2300 block of Pinetree Drive in Trenton, according to authorities.

She usually travels within a two-mile radius of that location to businesses, officials said.

Kin is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has blue eyes and gray hair, police said. She was wearing a light blue jacket and driving a light green 2002 Ford Taurus, according to officials.

Anyone who has seen Kin is asked to call 911 or Trenton police at 734-676-3737, option 1.