Detroit police search for 15-year-old boy who disappeared after sleepover at friend’s house

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who disappeared after a sleepover at a friend’s house.

Brian Haynes was last seen by his mother Friday morning before school, police said. He was in the 18100 block of Riopelle Street.

Brian went to a friend’s house for a sleepover later that day, but didn’t return home Saturday, according to authorities. His mother was told he had gone to a different friend’s house.

Officials said this isn’t the first time Brian has gone missing.

He was last seen wearing a red polo shirt, khaki pants and red Nike shoes.

Brian is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental health issue, police said.

Anyone who has seen Brian or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.