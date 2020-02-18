Garden City police seek man wanted in connection with home invasion

GARDEN CITY, Mich. – Garden City police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a home invasion last month.

Police said the man broke into a home at about 2 p.m. on Jan. 30. Police did not specify the exact location of the home because of the ongoing investigation, but they said it was between Ford Road and Marquette Street and between Hubbard Street and Venoy Road.

Officials provided photos of the man and a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-793-1717.