10-year-old girl in serious condition after shots fired into Inkster home

INKSTER, Mich. – A 10-year girl is expected to survive after she was hit in the head by debris or bullet fragments while she was inside an Inkster home Tuesday night.

She is currently in serious condition.

As she recovers, police are searching for whoever fired off several shots into the home on Dartmouth, near John Daly and Annapolis Street.

“All of a sudden, I heard about five to six house-rattling shots,” Jay Robinson said.

Robinson didn’t know what was going on, but instantly ran and grabbed his little girls.

“We got down, looked up, police were everywhere,” Robinson said.

It was around 10:30 p.m. when he heard the gun shots.

“It sounded like, the shots were so loud, sounded like they were inside the house,” Robinson said.

There was still evidence of a chaotic scene Wednesday morning.

“I just heard what I thought were knocks on my door outside my window,” a neighbor said.

The woman didn’t want to be identified but lives nearby. She said she was outside in her driveway minutes before the shooting started.

“My friend had just left. We were just in the driveway, like seriously 10 minutes prior to this happening,” she said.

Police are not sure if the suspect walked or drove to the home.

Meanwhile, Robinson said enough is enough.

“Rough. It’s not that good of a neighborhood at all,” Robinson said.