Police search for answers after 10-year-old shot inside Inkster home

INKSTER, Mich. – A 10-year-old girl was shot in the head inside a home on Dartmouth Street.

The shots were fired from outside the house at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The owner of the home is shocked and hasn’t slept since the shooting. She told Local 4 she was inside the home when it happened and doesn’t know why anyone would do it.

“The shots were so loud,” said Jay Robinson. “It sounded like they were inside the house.”

Robinson lives next door. He said he was getting his daughters ready for bed when the shooting happened.

“All of a sudden, I heard about five or six house-rattling shots,” Robinson said.

Police searched the neighborhood looking for a suspect. It’s unknown if the shooter was on foot or drove to the house.

The 10-year-old girl is in serious condition but is expected to survive.

Police have not identified any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police at 734-287-5000.