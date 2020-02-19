CBP: Human brain inside jar seized at Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron

PORT HURON, Mich. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection discovered something very unusual during a routine truck inspection last week.

On Feb. 14, CBP officers in Port Huron referred a Canadian mail truck that had just crossed the Blue Water Bridge for an inspection in Marysville.

During the routine mail operation, a shipment manifested as an “Antique Teaching Specimen” was targeted for inspection. Upon opening the shipment, CBP officers found the package to contain a human brain specimen inside of a clear glass mason jar without any paperwork or documentation in support of its lawful entry into the United States, CBP said in a release.

The shipment originated in Toronto and was on its way to Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“Individuals looking to import shipments such as this, need to remember that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has a strict Import Permit Program that must be adhered to,” said Area Port Director Michael Fox. “This is just another great example of just one of the many things CBP officers do to protect our nation on a daily basis.”

“CBP Agriculture Specialists in Port Huron are currently in contact with the CDC regarding the brain specimen pursuant to 42 CFR 71.54, import regulations for infectious biological agents, infectious substances, and vectors for final disposition of the specimen.”