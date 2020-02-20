Detroit police seek missing 14-year-old girl who left home at 2 a.m.

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who left her home on the west side at 2 a.m. Thursday.

Saniya Cole Black’s mother said the girl took clothes with her from her home in the 9000 block of Evergreen Road.

Saniya is black with a medium complexion. She is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white coat with brown fur collar, burgundy stretch pants and Jordan gym shoes that are white, burgundy and black.

Anyone who knows Saniya’s location is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.